'Devastating': Holden exit hits Supercars, State of Origin and Magpies Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

General Motor's decision to axe the Holden brand has sent the Supercars championship, the NRL's State of Origin series and Collingwood in search of new naming-rights sponsors. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources State of Origin on hunt for new sponsor after Holden collapse This year's series will mark the last time both the men's and women's tournament will be known as the "Holden State of Origin", with the NRL set to enter a new...

The Age 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this