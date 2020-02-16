Global  

Israeli soldiers duped by Hamas 'fake women' phone ruse

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Hamas militants hacked dozens of smartphones by posing as female admirers, Israel's military says.
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Israeli Army Says Hamas Militants Tried to ‘Catfish’ Their Soldiers to Hack Their Cell Phones

Israeli Army Says Hamas Militants Tried to ‘Catfish’ Their Soldiers to Hack Their Cell Phones 01:08

 The Israeli military on Sunday stopped an attempted honey trap they say was set up by Hamas militants who pretended to be young, attractive women on social media to get its soldiers to download malware into their cell phones. Veuer's Johana Restrepo has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Hamas hacked Israeli soldiers' phones using fake social media accounts

Hamas gained control over soldiers' phones via link which automatically downloaded an app to their device, enabling the group to acquire the precise location of...
Haaretz

Hamas hackers 'seduce' Israeli soldiers

Israel's military said on Sunday it had thwarted an attempted malware attack by Hamas that sought to gain access to soldiers' mobile phones by using seductive...
France 24 Also reported by •CTV NewsSeattle Times

