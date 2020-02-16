Israeli soldiers duped by Hamas 'fake women' phone ruse

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Hamas militants hacked dozens of smartphones by posing as female admirers, Israel 's military says. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Veuer - Published Israeli Army Says Hamas Militants Tried to ‘Catfish’ Their Soldiers to Hack Their Cell Phones 01:08 The Israeli military on Sunday stopped an attempted honey trap they say was set up by Hamas militants who pretended to be young, attractive women on social media to get its soldiers to download malware into their cell phones. Veuer's Johana Restrepo has more.