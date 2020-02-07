Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jeff Bezos > Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight

Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Joaquin Phoenix teams up with Extinction Rebellion for climate change film [Video]Joaquin Phoenix teams up with Extinction Rebellion for climate change film

Joaquin Phoenix has joined forces with Extinction Rebellion and Amazon Watch to make a film highlighting the importance of tackling climate change.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon's Jeff Bezos launches $10-billion Bezos Earth Fund to fight climate change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Monday he was committing $10 billion of his personal fortune to fight climate change with the Bezos Earth Fund.
USATODAY.com

Jeff Bezos Got Shamed For His Australia Wildfire Donation. Now He’s Donating $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Got Shamed For His Australia Wildfire Donation. Now He’s Donating $10 Billion To Fight Climate ChangeAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he’s donating 10$ billion to start the Bezos Earth Fund, a month after he was shamed online for giving $690,000 to Australian...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

OrdoFibonacci

FraternaFibonacci Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight https://t.co/qdHw4scM3o 32 seconds ago

WitchCherokee

Cherokee_Witch Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change https://t.co/qiFGG6plfb Lemme guess, after taking… https://t.co/Rhf5hBIgz5 35 seconds ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Amazon’s Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight https://t.co/JZ6dA675we #news 52 seconds ago

pupshaw1479

Felix RT @ColoradoDavidSu: YES!!! Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change https://t.co/ACyMdD7nXS 1 minute ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight https://t.co/QiNEe01QcV 2 minutes ago

Trutome2

Trutome RT @Reuters: Amazon's Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the… 2 minutes ago

gatgman

Gregg Toney Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change https://t.co/dGkWvZVcxG 2 minutes ago

hypervocal

hypervocal Amazon's Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to launch Earth Fund for combating climate change https://t.co/Gg9xfQCSpc https://t.co/n9heMP4312 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.