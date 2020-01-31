Global  

Virginia Lawmakers Reject Assault Weapons Ban Pushed by Democrats, Gov. Northam

Monday, 17 February 2020
News video: Virginia Lawmakers Reject Ban On Sale Of Assault Weapons

Virginia Lawmakers Reject Ban On Sale Of Assault Weapons 00:45

 A Senate committee voted to table discussions of the bill, despite efforts from the governor and Democratic lawmakers to see it through this year.

Virginia House approves 'assault weapons' ban

Virginia lawmakers narrowly passed a proposed measure to ban the sale of assault-style weapons Tuesday as Democrats continue to advocate for a series of gun...
FOXNews.com

Virginia Gov. Northam’s Assault Weapon Ban Fails After Several Dems Vote Against Proposal

Virginia Gov. Northam’s Assault Weapon Ban Fails After Several Dems Vote Against ProposalVirginia Governor *Ralph Northam* (D) experienced a setback in his efforts to pass new gun control laws when several members of his party rejected his latest...
Mediaite


moveoverlaw

Richard O'Kelley ❌ ❌ ❌ 🇺🇸 Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons fails. Virginia lawmakers rejected assault weapons ban. No… https://t.co/spzttOnsba 44 seconds ago

ispyono

mary ono RT @WashTimes: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party balked at th… 2 minutes ago

CapitalVirginia

Capital Virginia RT @newsadvance: RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons failed on Monday after some of his fellow… 3 minutes ago

areck12

Alan M Reck RT @gavinrollins: This is a huge win for the people of Virginia! It shows what the American people can do when they speak out against attem… 3 minutes ago

Trump_1776_

🇺🇸Kevin🐘 RT @bennyjohnson: Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapons ban https://t.co/KY10yPuBJj 4 minutes ago

gagirlxo

GA GirlXO RT @BlockTwitSlvts: Virginia dodges a bullet on assault weapons ban!!! 🖕🖕🖕🖕 You Gov. Northam!! #2AShallNotBeInfringed https://t.co/Phg09lGk… 4 minutes ago

snot4you

Kupunawahine RT @AKA_RealDirty: Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapons ban | Fox Business. https://t.co/ih5BULipbf 4 minutes ago

5gR00xx

Roxx Alexander Manusama 🌚 RT @ABC7News: BREAKING: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party ba… 4 minutes ago

