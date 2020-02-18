Global  

Sydney University institution Manning Bar to cease daytime trading

The Age Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The bar was a training ground for comedians in the 1990s, and a hub where aspiring university politicians strategised. But student attendance has dwindled for years.
rsl1957

Roger Lembit RT @bencubby: Sad to see this go, have whiled away many a lazy afternoon there: 'Sydney University institution Manning Bar to cease daytime… 12 minutes ago

angusmckwills

Angus McKenzie-Wills Very sad to hear this. I spent many afternoons there, missing lectures in favour of cheap jugs https://t.co/rAwsdVnU0h 35 minutes ago

mfullilove

Michael Fullilove Uni sounds really fun these days. https://t.co/aRztGZnwr9 40 minutes ago

247natw

247newsaroundtheworld https://t.co/sMlOzrHu0n University institution Manning Bar to cease daytime trading https://t.co/IhyWjdB5Jl 59 minutes ago

bencubby

Ben Cubby Sad to see this go, have whiled away many a lazy afternoon there: 'Sydney University institution Manning Bar to cea… https://t.co/x4JJAbiyII 1 hour ago

illiards

illiards The demise of Manning Bar. Tell me it's not true?! @adambspencer https://t.co/bybOypVtdj 2 hours ago

