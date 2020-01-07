Global  

Baylor’s Mulkey set to become fastest DI coach to 600 wins

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Baylor’s Mulkey set to become fastest DI coach to 600 winsBaylor coach Kim Mulkey is set to reach 600 career wins in fewer games than any other Division I men’s or women’s coach. Mulkey, who has three national championships in her 20 seasons with the No. 2 Lady Bears, takes a 599-100 record into Tuesday night’s game at Texas Tech. “If you’re talking about win […]
Baylor's Mulkey fastest Div. I coach to 600 wins

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey on Tuesday night reached 600 career wins in fewer games (700) than any other Division I men's or women's coach.
