Baylor’s Mulkey set to become fastest DI coach to 600 wins

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey is set to reach 600 career wins in fewer games than any other Division I men's or women's coach. Mulkey, who has three national championships in her 20 seasons with the No. 2 Lady Bears, takes a 599-100 record into Tuesday night's game at Texas Tech. "If you're talking about win […]


