Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jeff Bezos > Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Launches $10 Billion Fund to Combat Climate Change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Launches $10 Billion Fund to Combat Climate Change

WorldNews Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Launches $10 Billion Fund to Combat Climate ChangeWashington: His company is often criticized for its environmental record,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon's Bezos announces new climate fund

Amazon's Bezos announces new climate fund 01:01

 Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he announced on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change [Video]Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

The Amazon CEO announced the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday and said he'll pledge $10 billion "to start."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon's Jeff Bezos launches $10-billion Bezos Earth Fund to fight climate change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Monday he was committing $10 billion of his personal fortune to fight climate change with the Bezos Earth Fund.
USATODAY.com

Jeff Bezos Got Shamed For His Australia Wildfire Donation. Now He’s Donating $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Got Shamed For His Australia Wildfire Donation. Now He’s Donating $10 Billion To Fight Climate ChangeAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he’s donating 10$ billion to start the Bezos Earth Fund, a month after he was shamed online for giving $690,000 to Australian...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kelvinross68

Kelvin Ross Amazon boss Jeff Bezos launches $10bn ‘Earth Fund’ to fight climate change - #ClimateChange #energytransition… https://t.co/G0OrJtW4ab 14 minutes ago

glebbern

💧🌈❤️Graham Lebbern 🌈❤️ RT @DailySabah: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos promises to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change https://t.co/3rRxaZHvnf 34 minutes ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH Amazon boss Jeff Bezos promises to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change https://t.co/3rRxaZHvnf 39 minutes ago

PBTyrrell

paul tyrrell RT @b0yle: .@Amazon CEO @JeffBezos launches $10 billion #BezosEarthFund, kicking off his own effort to fight climate change: https://t.co/D… 1 hour ago

ViralMNews

Viral News Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Launches $10 Billion Fund to Combat Climate Change https://t.co/cTSvDGo3IP 1 hour ago

techbdgiant

Tech bd giant Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Launches $10 Billion Fund to Combat Climate Change https://t.co/aKujjGLvK6 2 hours ago

HorsesStable

Horses Stable Jeff Bezos launches $10B fund to combat climate change https://t.co/SSzwnZ89u6 #Entrepreneurs #Startups #Business… https://t.co/oOWXt18sEl 2 hours ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Amazon American electronic commerce and cloud computing company Amazon's Jeff Bezos launches $1… https://t.co/SyYlLbSRne 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.