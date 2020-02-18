Trump cuts prison sentence for Illinois ex-governor Blagojevich

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of 63-year-old Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat. Colette Luke has more.
Rod Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for... IndiaTimes Also reported by •France 24 •Reuters
Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz which includes commuting former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence and pardoning former New York... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Al Jazeera
