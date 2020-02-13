Global  

Venezuela crisis: US blacklists Russian oil firm for helping Maduro

BBC News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The move freezes any US-held assets of Rosneft Trading SA, accused of supporting Venezuela's leader.
ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA Documentary movie [Video]ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA Documentary movie

ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA Documentary movie Trailer Official Selection Sundance Film Festival | World Cinema Documentary Competition ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA, 2020 (99') - Directed by..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:19Published


U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian oil firm in swipe at Venezuela's Maduro

The United States on Tuesday ramped up pressure on Venezuela by blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian state oil major Rosneft that President Donald Trump's...
Reuters

Washington Slaps Sanctions On Rosneft Subsidiary For Supporting Maduro

Washington levied sanctions Tuesday on a Rosneft subsidiary—Rosneft Trading, in the latest round of The United States’ maximum pressure campaign on the...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersReuters India

