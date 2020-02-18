Global  

Trump pardons ex-'junk bond king' Milken, commutes Blagojevich sentence

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump pardoned seven people on Tuesday including former junk bond king Michael Milken and commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat.
News video: Trump’s Justifies His Pardoning Blitz

Trump’s Justifies His Pardoning Blitz 01:25

 President Donald Trump spoke to reporters to explain a wave of commutations and pardons for convicted fraudsters, amongst others.

Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken [Video]Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack..

President Trump Commutes Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's Sentence [Video]President Trump Commutes Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's Sentence

After spending nearly eight years in prison for his conviction on for, among other things, trying to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat once held by Barack Obama before he was elected..

Trump commutes Blagojevich's sentence and pardons Kerik

Blagojevich was convicted of trying to sell former President Barack Obama's Senate seat, and Kerik served time for tax fraud.
CBS News

Trump Pardons Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, Commutes Sentence Of Illinois Gov. Blagojevich

President Donald Trump said he has issued a pardon for former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and commuted the sentence of former Illinois...
CBS 2

