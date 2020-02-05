Global  

Boeing finds a new issue with Max, debris in fuel tanks

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Boeing said Tuesday that it found debris contaminating the fuel tanks of some 737 Max jets that it built in the past year but was unable to deliver to airline customers. A Boeing official said the debris was discovered in “several” planes but did not give a precise number. Boeing built about 400 undelivered Max […]
