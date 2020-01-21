Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Novak Djokovic > I do not feel unloved by opposition fans, says Novak Djokovic

I do not feel unloved by opposition fans, says Novak Djokovic

WorldNews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
I do not feel unloved by opposition fans, says Novak DjokovicNovak Djokovic does not feel antagonised by lack of fan support when facing his biggest rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in major finals on the ATP Tour, Serbia’s world number one said on Tuesday. Tennis pundits have often suggested that Djokovic gets infuriated as well as galvanised by overwhelming support for Federer and Nadal when he locks horns with them, but the 32-year-old from Belgrade offered a different view. “I’ve read a lot of stuff suggesting that I am disliked but I really don’t have that impression, especially off-court,” Djokovic told a news conference at his tennis academy in the Serbian capital. “Even if that was true, why would I...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Djokovic looks ahead to Dubai Open after Australian Open win [Video]Djokovic looks ahead to Dubai Open after Australian Open win

Serb star Novak Djokovic looks ahead to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as the world number one returns to action following his Australian Open triumph.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:00Published

Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park [Video]Djokovic crosses fingers for clean air at Melbourne Park

Defending champion Novak Djokovic hopes the worst of the Melbourne air pollution was behind them

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

I do not feel unloved by opposition fans, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic does not feel antagonized by lack of fan support when facing his biggest rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in major finals on the ATP Tour,...
Reuters

Novak Djokovic reveals ‘Big Three’ WhatsApp group with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PegasusDirector

Pegas D I do not feel unloved by opposition fans, says Djokovic Novak Djokovic does not feel antagonized by lack of fan su… https://t.co/5NjY8shY4U 3 days ago

NepalNewsBuzz

Nepal News Network THT- I do not feel unloved by opposition fans, says Djokovic https://t.co/lKl7W0E96Q 4 days ago

Jacques_zuma

Jacques zuma RT @citizentvkenya: I do not feel unloved by opposition fans, says Djokovic https://t.co/0GAHh9LoK3 4 days ago

DhrubaBlog

Dhruba's Blog I do not feel unloved by opposition fans, says Djokovic https://t.co/mDG5NUH7O0 https://t.co/8gv26XrGM8 4 days ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: I do not feel unloved by opposition fans, says Djokovic - https://t.co/8SUxtepyCz 4 days ago

NofNewsFilipino

Networkofnews Phili Tennis pundits have often suggested that Djokovic gets infuriated as well as galvanized by overwhelming support for… https://t.co/akRAOacNYP 5 days ago

15MinuteNewsSpo

Sports News 'I do not feel unloved by opposition fans' https://t.co/q9n2ZvH55O #Tennis 5 days ago

thenewpaper

The New Paper Djokovic: I do not feel unloved by opposition fans https://t.co/J3HJZZi27T https://t.co/iqTaztHqIE 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.