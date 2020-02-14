Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Wall Street Journal > Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for headline it deemed racist

Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for headline it deemed racist

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The Wall Street journal ran an opinion piece criticising China's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters 01:16

 China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the &quot;real sick man of Asia,&quot; the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Mulls Limiting Huawei’s Access to U.S. Chip Tech [Video]Trump Administration Mulls Limiting Huawei’s Access to U.S. Chip Tech

In a move that appears to be targeting Huawei, the Trump administration is considering limiting China’s ability to use American chip-making technology, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published

Small pre-holiday moves on Wall Street [Video]Small pre-holiday moves on Wall Street

Stocks didn't move far on Friday as coronavirus fears encouraged investors not to make any big moves ahead of a long holiday weekend. Conway G. Gittens has the wrap.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China revokes 3 Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press credentials of three reporters for the U.S. newspaper Wall Street Journal over a headline for...
SeattlePI.com

China revokes 3 Wall Street Journal reporters’ credentials

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press credentials of three reporters for the U.S. newspaper Wall Street Journal over an editorial...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

EaterSouls

Eater of Souls BBC News - Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for article it deemed racist https://t.co/PF3Gi9rQ2z 2 minutes ago

Wintericecccc

Chelsea😷🕯️ RT @BBCWorld: China expels three foreign Wall Street Journal journalists over coronavirus headline it deemed racist https://t.co/1hXR4WiVnU 3 minutes ago

AsiaReportcom

'DrBen' Artist, Photographer, Writer, Ex-Tourguide RT @AFP: #UPDATE China on Wednesday ordered three reporters from US newspaper the Wall Street Journal to leave the country over what Beijin… 6 minutes ago

richangelo

Richard Angelo RT @hughhewitt: When the PRC is expelling reporters from @WSJ, you have to conclude that the government doesn't want facts on #coronavirus… 7 minutes ago

quasiasher

Asher Stockler China's expulsion of 3 journalists over WSJ coronavirus op-ed condemned as "unprecedented form of retaliation" https://t.co/IQl6GJZ5jM 10 minutes ago

tahnoa_caleta

picarisque Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for article it deemed racist https://t.co/z9y1tMfYiV 14 minutes ago

dan37191

dan3719 I Stan🇯🇲Joshua Brown🇯🇲 RT @heirofconsciou1: African countries take note. The ch👀nes remove people from their countries when they don't "act right". How about you… 16 minutes ago

Blakfire40

Dennis Celery Coronavirus: China expels Wall Street Journal journalists for article it deemed racist https://t.co/PNFNOy2sbx #SmartNews 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.