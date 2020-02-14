Global  

Why are Marvel fans unhappy about Robert Pattinson's Batman suit?

Why are Marvel fans unhappy about Robert Pattinson's Batman suit?Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's upcoming The Batman movie made headlines earlier this week after a camera test footage was released online. On one hand, DC fans are pretty excited to see Twilight movie hunk sporting the Batsuit but apparently, Marvel fans are not too pleased with it. After Robert Pattinson's camera test footage surfaced online, several Marvel fans took to Twitter to share their disdain towards it. Several fans...
News video: 'The Batman' offers first look of Robert Pattinson in costume

'The Batman' offers first look of Robert Pattinson in costume 00:49

 Footage of the new caped crusader was dropped by the film's director, Matt Reeves.

