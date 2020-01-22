Lindsay Dedario/Reuters Ruth Bader Ginsburg presented the Woman of Leadership award to philanthropist Agnes Gund at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. on Friday. Martha Stewart was also in attendance, and snapped a photo of Ginsburg wearing silver sparkling heels while there. People online...
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg questioned calls to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution amid renewed speculation, instead suggesting the... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent
Tweets about this
The Breaking News Headlines On debate night, Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored at DVF Awards; Hillary Clinton, more attend https://t.co/9K6HBfg3sY https://t.co/IFEP2SGZ7J 8 minutes ago
JAMES BUSH RT @USATODAY: What Democratic Debate? Last night, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and female camaraderie took center stage in D.C… 26 minutes ago