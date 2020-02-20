Global  

California sues Trump administration to block water rules

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California sued the Trump administration on Thursday to block new rules that would let farmers take more water from the state’s largest river systems, arguing it would push endangered populations of delta smelt, chinook salmon and steelhead trout to extinction. The federal rules govern how much water can be pumped out […]
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: President Donald Trump addresses local farmers in Kern County

President Donald Trump addresses local farmers in Kern County 42:58

 The president ceremoniously signed his administration's new rules altering how federal authorities decide who gets water, and how much, in California, the U.S. state with the biggest population and economy and most lucrative farm output.

