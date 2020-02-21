Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Vilardi scores quickly in NHL debut as Kings defeat Panthers

Vilardi scores quickly in NHL debut as Kings defeat Panthers

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut and the Los Angeles Kings began a five-game homestand with a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Vilardi, who was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft, scored the fastest rookie debut goal in Kings […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Gabriel Vilardi scores on first shot in first-ever NHL shift

Gabriel Vilardi scores on first shot in first-ever NHL shift 00:35

 Gabriel Vilardi has an NHL debut to remember, scoring his first goal on the first shot of his first shift!

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Panthers unable to sweep in California, fall to Kings on Thursday

Panthers unable to sweep in California, fall to Kings on ThursdayGabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut and the Kings began a five-game homestand with a 5-4 victory over the Panthers on Thursday night.
FOX Sports Also reported by •cbs4.com

Mike Hoffman reflects on the Panthers’ fall to Kings

Mike Hoffman reflects on the Panthers’ fall to KingsFlorida Panthers’ Mike Hoffman talks about the matchup against the Kings Thursday night, noting where the Cats need to improve.
FOX Sports Also reported by •cbs4.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.