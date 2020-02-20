Global  

'Not all domestic abuse is physical': Hannah Clarke's family opens up about 'controlling' Rowan Baxter

The Age Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The family said they agreed to speak with A Current Affair so they could show the world what a beautiful person Hannah was, and to raise awareness on the signs of domestic abuse. 
Car-fire murders: Hannah Clarke's empowering note revealed as family talks for first time

Car-fire murders: Hannah Clarke's empowering note revealed as family talks for first timeThe family of Hannah Clarke have revealed shocking insights into the controlling behaviour Rowan Baxter used against their daughter in a heartbreaking interview...
New Zealand Herald

84 domestic violence orders broken every day in Queensland

Police have confirmed domestic violence orders had been taken out during Hannah and Rowan Baxter's split.
The Age


Tweets about this

NZStuff

Stuff 'Not all domestic abuse is physical': Hannah Clarke's family opens up about 'controlling' Rowan Baxter https://t.co/XfwvoEMMhs 4 minutes ago

HollinsMrhump

humphrey hollins 'Not all domestic abuse is physical': Hannah Clarke's family opens up about 'controlling' Rowan Baxter… https://t.co/yMBvhw0Psk 36 minutes ago

Pip_kc

Phillipa Cunningham 'Not all domestic abuse is physical': Hannah Clarke's family opens up about 'controlling' Rowan Baxter… https://t.co/q9ybtoI7MR 2 hours ago

Absurd_Penguin

🄲🄻🄰🅁🄴 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🖖🏽 RT @susanamet: "Hannah's parents Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke, and brother Nathaniel, shared new details about the days and months leading up t… 4 hours ago

susanamet

Susan Metcalfe "Hannah's parents Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke, and brother Nathaniel, shared new details about the days and months lea… https://t.co/7xNxhEateV 4 hours ago

HelenJe63185798

Helen Lenskyj 'Not all domestic abuse is physical': Hannah Clarke's family opens up about 'controlling' Rowan Baxter… https://t.co/DJ0K0gwf3Z 5 hours ago

susannenewton

Deputy Mayor Susanne Newton 'Not all domestic abuse is physical': Hannah Clarke's family opens up about 'controlling' Rowan Baxter https://t.co/4nZ3tXMPu7 via @theage 6 hours ago

D_Melissa2

🔥💧🐨🌱😊💓🌍💪 MelissaD 'Not all domestic abuse is physical': Hannah Clarke's family opens up about 'controlling' Rowan Baxter https://t.co/Ngw7mZqe6p via @theage 6 hours ago

