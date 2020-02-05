Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tom Thabane > Thomas Thabane: Lesotho PM leaves country as murder charges loom

Thomas Thabane: Lesotho PM leaves country as murder charges loom

BBC News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Police accuse Thomas Thabane and the First Lady of murdering his previous wife in 2017.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Lesotho PM misses court date over wife's death

Lesotho PM misses court date over wife's death 00:52

 Lesotho&apos;s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane had not turned up for a court appearance over his wife&apos;s death two hours after the hearing was meant to start on Friday, and police said they were unsure of his whereabouts. Lauren Anthony reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lesotho PM to be charged with murder of former wife [Video]Lesotho PM to be charged with murder of former wife

Lesotho&apos;s Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is to be charged with the murder of his former wife, the country&apos;s deputy police commissioner says. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Lesotho PM's wife charged with murdering his previous wife [Video]Lesotho PM's wife charged with murdering his previous wife

The wife of Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane appeared in court on Wednesday (February 5) charged with murdering his previous wife two days before he took office in 2017. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lesotho: Lesotho's PM Thabane a No-Show at Court for Wife's Murder

[allAfrica] Cape Town -Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has failed to appear in court to face charges of murdering his estranged wife Lipolelo Thabane in...
allAfrica.com

Lesotho’s PM fails to show in court to face murder charge

MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho’s prime minister failed to show up in court on Friday to be charged with murder in the killing of his estranged wife, and...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.