Hong Kongers set up face mask factory amid coronavirus panic buying

Reuters India Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Responding to shortages of face masks amid a frightening coronavirus epidemic spreading from the mainland, a group of citizens in Hong Kong have set up a surgical face mask factory to ease supplies and deter price gouging in some stores.
Face mask shortage: What should you do?

Face mask shortage: What should you do?

 With stores running low on face masks due to coronavirus, what should you do if you want some?

