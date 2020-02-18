Canadian PM Trudeau says rail blockades have to end

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the barricades blocking rail service in Canada have to come down now and court injunctions must be obeyed. Demonstrators have set up blockades in British Columbia and Ontario in solidarity with opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the […]


