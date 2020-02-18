Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canadian PM Trudeau says rail blockades have to end

Canadian PM Trudeau says rail blockades have to end

Seattle Times Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the barricades blocking rail service in Canada have to come down now and court injunctions must be obeyed. Demonstrators have set up blockades in British Columbia and Ontario in solidarity with opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Trudeau Calls For Patience, Resolve To End Rail Blockades

Trudeau Calls For Patience, Resolve To End Rail Blockades 11:10

 The prime minister says that "finding a solution" to protests that have sprung up in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs will not be simple.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protest Blockades Highlight Canada's Need For Rail Roads [Video]Protest Blockades Highlight Canada's Need For Rail Roads

Canadian business leaders are pleading with Ottawa for a swift end of the numerous blockades activists have set up in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who have come out against a gas..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:35Published

Scheer Blasts PM's Response To Rail Blockades [Video]Scheer Blasts PM's Response To Rail Blockades

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Trudeau is responsible for “the weakest response to a national crisis in Canadian history.”

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 07:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trudeau says rail blockades must end, indigenous protesters remain defiant

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday demanded aboriginal groups lift damaging rail blockades but the protesters at the heart of the standoff remained...
Reuters India

Premiers call for meeting with Trudeau amid rail blockades

Canada's premiers are calling for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss how to address the ongoing protests and rail blockades that have shut...
CTV News


Tweets about this

RexfelisLXIX

Neal D Daugherty RT @NPR: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says barricades blocking railways in the country must come down, calling the situation "una… 3 minutes ago

DeedaSeed

Deeda Seed Canadian PM Trudeau says rail blockades have to end https://t.co/V9tMZTW94T 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.