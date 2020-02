Cory Zachrisson RT @VIAwesome: The Chinese citizen, who lives in Surrey, paid $400,000 to get her son into UCLA as a fake soccer recruit. https://t.co/o2p… 4 minutes ago Pamela Crossley RT @SCMPNews: College admissions scam: Chinese mum Xiaoning Sui pleads guilty to paying US$400,000 bribe for son’s UCLA spot https://t.co/j… 8 minutes ago Bill Ellson Chinese mum pleads guilty to paying US$400,000 bribe for son’s UCLA spot https://t.co/85caeulRgt via @scmpnews 11 minutes ago SCMP News College admissions scam: Chinese mum Xiaoning Sui pleads guilty to paying US$400,000 bribe for son’s UCLA spot https://t.co/jAhA06D0K9 37 minutes ago Capt. Mark Esher UCLA mom pleads guilty in college admissions case after spending 5 months in Spanish prison https://t.co/kxGUH9z2sA via @usatoday 48 minutes ago WAKEUPRICHMOND College admissions scam: Chinese mum Xiaoning Sui pleads guilty to paying US$400,000 bribe for son’s UCLA spot https://t.co/JbWFdA91B9 52 minutes ago Vancouver Is Awesome The Chinese citizen, who lives in Surrey, paid $400,000 to get her son into UCLA as a fake soccer recruit. https://t.co/o2pQ2PBvPP 55 minutes ago Winnie RT @USATODAY: She pleaded guilty for agreeing to pay $400,000 to get her son admitted into UCLA as a fake soccer recruit. https://t.co/SBqa… 2 hours ago