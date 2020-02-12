Global  

Wells Fargo to pay $3B settlement for violating antifraud rules, resolving fake account probes

USATODAY.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3B for misleading investors as part of fake-account scandal
News video: Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With DOJ Over Sales Scandal

Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With DOJ Over Sales Scandal 00:20

 Wells Fargo could pay roughly $3 billion to settle federal investigation with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission over the sales practices that took place at the bank. In 2016, the bank revealed it opened millions of fake accounts in customer's names without their knowledge.

Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf Shakes Up Management [Video]Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf Shakes Up Management

Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf announced his first executive shakeup to implement a new structure at the bank as the company recovers from years of scandal.

Recent related news from verified sources

The Price of Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Scandal: $3 Billion

The bank reached a settlement with federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission after abusing customers.
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $3 billion to settle DOJ, SEC investigations over fake accounts

The DOJ and SEC announced Friday afternoon that Wells Fargo will pay $3 billion to settle three separate investigations into the bank’s practices that led to...
