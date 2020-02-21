Global  

Mike Bloomberg to release three women from non-disclosure agreements

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 22 February 2020
The billionaire Democratic primary candidate is willing to release three women from NDAs related to suits against him. Bloomberg was criticized for his company's policy of silencing harassment allegations.
 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company has identified three women bound by non-disclosure agreements regarding his past conduct and that they would be released from their accords if they choose. Freddie Joyner has more.

