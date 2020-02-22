Global  

Calls grow for Bettina Arndt to be stripped of Order of Australia

The Age Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Liberal MP Tim Smith is demanding Bettina Arndt be stripped of the Order of Australia merit she was awarded in January over comments that are "totally at odds with the values of the Australian people, the Crown and the Australian Government."
Recent related news from verified sources

Awards council examines Arndt complaints

Governor-General David Hurley has forwarded complaints about Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia to the body that manages the honours.
SBS

Liberal MP calls for Bettina Arndt's Order of Australia award to be revoked

Controversial men's rights activist Bettina Arndt is facing criticism over comments this week.
SBS

