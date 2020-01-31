Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Van Aanholt’s free kick earns Palace 1-0 win over Newcastle

Van Aanholt’s free kick earns Palace 1-0 win over Newcastle

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Patrick Van Aanholt’s exquisite free kick on the stroke of halftime handed Crystal Palace a first victory of 2020 by 1-0 over Newcastle in the English Premier League on Saturday. The margin of the win could have been greater had Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka not been in top form, but Palace was […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Van Aanholt interviewed in his customised car! [Video]Van Aanholt interviewed in his customised car!

Patrick van Aanholt tells Sky Sports News he is happy to be staying at Crystal Palace - from inside his own customised car.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace press conference live: Roy Hodgson on Newcastle win, Luka Milivojevic absence

Crystal Palace press conference live: Roy Hodgson on Newcastle win, Luka Milivojevic absenceCrystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will be facing the media shortly at Selhurst Park after Patrick van Aanholt's free kick helped the Eagles to victory against...
Football.london Also reported by •Team Talk

Patrick van Aanholt free-kick curls Crystal Palace past Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1-0 Newcastle: The Dutchman scored on the stroke of half-time to earn the win
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Van Aanholt's kick earns Palace 1-0 win over Newcastle : Van Aanholt's kick earns Palace 1-0 win over Newcastle… https://t.co/eeQVA6l0nc 41 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Van Aanholt's free kick earns Palace 1-0 win over Newcastle https://t.co/9ypm5azslU 46 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Van Aanholt's free kick earns Palace 1-0 win over Newcastle https://t.co/6YwGwAp80H https://t.co/XndHeDRfYU 50 minutes ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Van Aanholt's free kick earns Palace 1-0 win over Newcastle https://t.co/OLYFos8uAW 50 minutes ago

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Van Aanholt's free kick earns Palace 1-0 win over Newcastle https://t.co/k0bhUWV21o https://t.co/n1OWqsaYCK 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.