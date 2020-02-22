Global  

3 students killed, 6 injured in van rollover while returning from drag race in Arizona

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The students were on their way back from a National Hot Rod Association event in Chandler, Arizona, officials said.
Van rollover kills three high school students, injures six others in eastern Arizona

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday for three students who died in a rollover west of Pima.  
azcentral.com

3 Arizona students returning from car event killed in crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Arizona high school students enrolled in an automotive technology program were killed when a college van went off a highway on the way...
Seattle Times


