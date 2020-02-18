Global  

Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas

BBC News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury wins the WBC world heavyweight title after producing a sensational performance against Deontay Wilder.
News video: Fury and Wilder get physical at final pre-fight press conference

Fury and Wilder get physical at final pre-fight press conference 00:57

 Deontay Wilder controversially taunted rival Tyson Fury about his mental health battles in a fiery press conference ahead of Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch. The pair kicked off their final media event with a shoving match ahead of Saturday’s contest. When that eventually died down and...

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia [Video]Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Why Wilder and Fury are boxing's ultimate showmen

Before Tyson Fury's rematch with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday, BBC Sport explores why the two heavyweights are the ultimate boxing showmen.
BBC News

Frank Bruno EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’m favouring Tyson Fury and wouldn’t be surprised if he boxed Deontay Wilder’s ears off’

Frank Bruno has told talkSPORT he is backing Tyson Fury to end Deontay Wilder’s reign and become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world. After their...
talkSPORT


