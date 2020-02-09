Global  

Emergency goalie David Ayres, 42, gets NHL win after Hurricanes' James Reimer, Petr Mrazek are hurt

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
David Ayres, who played in 6-3 win after injuries to Carolina Hurricanes goalies James Reimer, Petr Mrazek, drives a Zamboni for the Toronto Marlies.
Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto [Video]Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto

After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies --..

James Reimer stretches back to save the game for Carolina [Video]James Reimer stretches back to save the game for Carolina

James Reimer gets beat on the shot from Shea Theodore, but stretches back to make the save and keep the Hurricanes in the game

Carolina Hurricanes forced to use emergency goalie David Ayres after James Reimer, Petr Mrazek injuries

The 42-year-old made his NHL debut due to a pair of injuries.
CBS Sports Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle TimesMediaiteNewsdayFOX Sports

Zamboni driver saves the day in goal for Carolina

Dave Ayres, a 42-year-old who drives the Zamboni for the Toronto Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, stepped in as the emergency goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes...
ESPN Also reported by •FOX Sports

LoganAdank

Logan Adank RT @SportsCenter: Incredible 😳 42-year-old zamboni driver David Ayres subbed in as an emergency goalie for the Canes and got his first NH… 11 seconds ago

Mask12_1

Dan RT @hockeynight: The emergency backup goalie is in! David Ayres, a Toronto Marlies Zamboni driver, makes his @NHL debut 👏👏 https://t.co/Mq… 30 seconds ago

maxcn

Max Nyman RT @Ginohard_: 42-year-old zamboni driver David Ayres enters the Carolina Hurricanes dressing room after becoming the first ever emergency… 42 seconds ago

YEGcommsguy

Drew P. Weiner RT @Sportsnet: Here's something you don't see every day. After Petr Mrazek and James Reimer went down with injurues, emergency goalie Dav… 2 minutes ago

Beegs12

Bradley Collyer RT @Sportsnet: "It was awesome. Time of my life out there." After coming in as the emergency goalie for the @Canes, David Ayres spoke wit… 2 minutes ago

Tihawaii96749

Thomas RT @RepLeeZeldin: 42 year old Zamboni driver and emergency goalie David Ayres got the shocking phone call to play tonight and then earned t… 3 minutes ago

