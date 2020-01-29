Global  

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to undergo surgery for a tumor on his kidney

USATODAY.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy plans to undergo surgery in early March to have a tumor removed from his kidney and is expected to make a full recovery.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Gov. Murphy Suffers Health Scare

Gov. Murphy Suffers Health Scare 01:46

 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday that he has a tumor on his kidney and will have surgery in early March. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:19

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 28:22


Recent related news from verified sources

New Jersey governor reveals likely cancerous kidney tumor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has what is probably a cancerous tumor on his kidney and will undergo surgery next month to remove it, he said...
Seattle Times

N.J. Gov. Murphy Announces He Has Tumor On His Kidney, Will Have Surgery

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will have surgery next month to remove a tumor on his kidney, he announced on Saturday.
CBS 2


