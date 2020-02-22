Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Caulfield Grammar shamed over Mack Horton name game

Caulfield Grammar shamed over Mack Horton name game

Sydney Morning Herald Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Caulfield Grammar's decision to leave the name of Olympic gold medallist Mack Horton off its new aquatic centre has drawn widespread criticism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Pool won't sport Mack Horton's name to protect interests in China

A plan to name Caulfield Grammar's new aquatic centre after Mack Horton has been ditched in response to the public fall-out from his refusal to share a medal...
The Age


Tweets about this

scf45279686

scf Caulfield Grammar shamed over Mack Horton name game https://t.co/l0axWhckXH via @theage 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.