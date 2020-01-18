Global  

Iran’s leader says fears of new virus used to stifle voting

WorldNews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Iran’s leader says fears of new virus used to stifle votingTEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Officials in Iran haven’t announced the voter turnout from parliamentary elections two days ago, but on Sunday the country’s supreme leader accused enemy “propaganda” of trying to dissuade people from voting by amplifying the threat of the coronavirus. A low turnout could signal widespread dissatisfaction with Iran’s clerical rulers and the system they preside over. Iranian officials usually release turnout figures a day after elections. A range of crises has beset Iran in the past year, including widespread anti-government...
