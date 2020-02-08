Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Founder of French Charity Is Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse

Founder of French Charity Is Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse

NYTimes.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The French-based charity, L’Arche International, revealed that its founder, Jean Vanier, had engaged in “manipulative sexual relationships” with women from 1970 to 2005.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

French skating chief Didier Gailhaguet resigns amid sexual assault scandal [Video]French skating chief Didier Gailhaguet resigns amid sexual assault scandal

French skating chief Didier Gailhaguet resigns amid sexual assault scandal

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian L'Arche group shocked by report that founder sexually abused women

A report by a French-based charity that helps people who are developmentally disabled has concluded its late Canadian founder had “manipulative sexual...
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK Founder of French Charity Is Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse https://t.co/3PlTV4ow7c 52 seconds ago

familyandmedia

FMA News ن Founder of French Charity Is Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse - The New York Times -- 16:08 https://t.co/6zp4SbvCOk 20 minutes ago

EluFasa

Fasa Elu Founder of French Charity Is Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse https://t.co/reZV4vXc6i 26 minutes ago

FastWorldNews5

Fast World News Founder of French Charity Is Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse https://t.co/aSzaukhJA1 https://t.co/UGVJDZTunD 32 minutes ago

StoreHours241

Store Hours 24 Founder of French Charity Is Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse https://t.co/btEatdQtc7 35 minutes ago

InnovacionenF

Innovacionen la Farmacia Founder of French Charity Is Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse https://t.co/pbTBHwqP73 40 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews Founder of French Charity Is Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse https://t.co/UqkxoNAJUt https://t.co/fopoCWBmbp 43 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: Founder of French Charity Is Accused of Pattern of Sexual Abuse https://t.co/EWeP0H19ix https://t.co/fXFZxSDU7n 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.