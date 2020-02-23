Global  

Canary Island sandstorm: Flights cancelled due to Saharan sand

BBC News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Passengers have been left stranded after a strong sandstorm caused poor visibility.
News video: UK nationals stuck in Tenerife as sandstorm grounds flights

UK nationals stuck in Tenerife as sandstorm grounds flights 00:30

 A sandstorm enveloped the Canary Island's Tenerife over the weekend forcing any outbound flights to be grounded.

Sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain grounding flights [Video]Sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain grounding flights

Spanish authorities have suspended flights after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. This clip shows the haze hanging over the island of Fuerteventura on Saturday..

Flights cancelled as sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain [Video]Flights cancelled as sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain

Spanish authorities have suspended all flights in and out of Gran Canaria and all flights leaving Tenerife after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. This clip,..

Canary Island airports reopen after Saharan sandstorm

Canary Island airports reopen after Saharan sandstormCanary Islands airports resumed operations on Monday following a Saharan sandstorm that left hundreds of travellers stranded. ENAIRE, the air navigation manager...
WorldNews

Sandstorm forces closure of airports on Spain's Canary Islands

Sandstorm forces closure of airports on Spain's Canary IslandsMadrid (AFP) Feb 23, 2020 Airports on Spain's Canary Islands were closed again Sunday after a sandstorm hit the archipelago, airport authorities said. Air...
Terra Daily

