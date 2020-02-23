Canary Island sandstorm: Flights cancelled due to Saharan sand

Passengers have been left stranded after a strong sandstorm caused poor visibility.



Recent related videos from verified sources Sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain grounding flights Spanish authorities have suspended flights after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. This clip shows the haze hanging over the island of Fuerteventura on Saturday.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:39Published 5 days ago Flights cancelled as sandstorm hits Canary Islands in Spain Spanish authorities have suspended all flights in and out of Gran Canaria and all flights leaving Tenerife after storms of red sand from Africa's Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands. This clip,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:45Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Canary Island airports reopen after Saharan sandstorm Canary Islands airports resumed operations on Monday following a Saharan sandstorm that left hundreds of travellers stranded. ENAIRE, the air navigation manager...

WorldNews 4 days ago



Sandstorm forces closure of airports on Spain's Canary Islands Madrid (AFP) Feb 23, 2020 Airports on Spain's Canary Islands were closed again Sunday after a sandstorm hit the archipelago, airport authorities said. Air...

Terra Daily 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this