Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Buttigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucus results

Buttigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucus results

euronews Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Buttigieg campaign claims 'irregularities' in Nevada caucus results
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg Says Inconsistencies In Nevada [Video]Buttigieg Says Inconsistencies In Nevada

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. | David Zalubowski/AP Photo By ZACH MONTELLARO 02/23/2020 11:27 AM EST Pete Buttigieg’s campaign is claiming there are inconsistencies in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Pete Buttigieg To Hold Town Hall Event In Aurora Before Super Tuesday [Video]Pete Buttigieg To Hold Town Hall Event In Aurora Before Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will make his second campaign stop in Colorado next weekend. Mayor Pete will host a town hall event in Aurora on February 22nd, the day of the Nevada..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.