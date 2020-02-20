Global  

10,000 mourn victims of racist shooting rampage in Hanau, Germany

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Protesters in Hanau held up a banner saying "together against terror and anti-Muslim racism" during new demos. The march came in the wake of an attack in the German town that saw nine people shot dead.
News video: Right-wing extremist behind deadly German gun rampage: officials

Right-wing extremist behind deadly German gun rampage: officials 02:00

 A gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, some of them migrants from Turkey, in an overnight rampage through a German city before killing himself, officials said. Joe Davies reports.

‘If I go outside will someone hurt me?’: Shock, fear in Germany [Video]‘If I go outside will someone hurt me?’: Shock, fear in Germany

Police presence across Germany increased - especially at ‘sensitive’ places like mosques - after the Hanau tragedy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published

Far-right extremist kills 9 in Germany shisha bar shootings [Video]Far-right extremist kills 9 in Germany shisha bar shootings

HANAU, GERMANY— A gunman in Germany opened fire on two shisha bars in what police suspect is a racially-motivated attack. The BBC reports that around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 43-year-old man began..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:11Published


10,000 mourn victims of racist shooting rampage in Germany

Around 10,000 protesters marched through the central German town of Hanau on Sunday to mourn the nine people who were killed by an immigrant-hating gunman four...
Japan Today

Federal prosecutors taking charge of Germany shooting case

HANAU, Germany (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they are taking charge of the investigating into a mass shooting in the German city of Hanau that left 11 people...
Seattle Times

diamondpotentia

Urion Cleh Knatz RT @en_germany: Some 10,000 people marched through the German town of #Hanau on Sunday as a show of support for the nine victims of a #terr… 3 minutes ago

leon_reitz

Leon Reitz🇪🇺 RT @dwnews: 10,000 people marched through Germany's #Hanau in solidarity with the 9 victims of a terror attack. https://t.co/buQj74M0IX 6 minutes ago

en_germany

Deutschland.de/en Some 10,000 people marched through the German town of #Hanau on Sunday as a show of support for the nine victims of… https://t.co/qZEPA09DMd 22 minutes ago

InfoMigrants

InfoMigrants In the wake of the #Hanauattack, thousands showed support for the 9 victims over the weekend. The killings were… https://t.co/t8xB9hE8ZP 1 hour ago

KATUNews

KATU News 10,000 mourn victims of racist shooting rampage in Germany: https://t.co/Pd0qM16JL4 https://t.co/WwL8aBBufw 2 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime 10,000 mourn #victims of #racist #shooting rampage in #Germany - Feb 24 @ 4:36 AM ET https://t.co/2za4xlPjpc 2 hours ago

FactorChengo

Christian 10,000 mourn victims of racist shooting rampage in Germany https://t.co/m2ANJ15wWy 3 hours ago

