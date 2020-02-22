Global  

China says new coronavirus cases drop to 409 on February 23 but deaths jump to 150

Reuters Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Mainland China had 409 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 648 reported a day earlier.
 BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries. Chinese authorities said the mainland had 397 new...

China's Hubei province reports 630 new coronavirus cases on February 22

China's central Hubei province had 630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, the province's health commission said on Sunday, up from 366...
Reuters India

Asian Markets Fall As Coronavirus Spreads Beyond China

Asian stock markets, led by South Korea, are in negative territory on Monday while safe-haven gold rose amid worries about a surge in the number of new...
RTTNews Also reported by •HinduSeattlePI.comReutersDenver PostBelfast TelegraphIndiaTimesReuters IndiaSeattle Times

