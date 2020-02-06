Israeli airstrikes near Damascus kill 6: war monitor

Two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and four Iranian-backed fighters were killed. The move comes after the jihadists fired a barrage of rockets at Israel, and ahead of Israeli elections on March 2.

Recent related news from verified sources Israeli strikes kill two in Syria after Palestinian rocket barrage Israeli aircraft struck the Islamic Jihad militant group in both the Gaza Strip and Syria, killing two fighters after the group fired a barrage of rockets at...

Israeli strikes kill two fighters in Syria following rocket barrage from Palestinian Territories Israel has launched airstrikes in Syria in an escalation of hostilities with Islamic Jihad, after Israeli forces killed a militant on the border with Gaza.

