Israeli airstrikes near Damascus kill 6: war monitor

Deutsche Welle Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and four Iranian-backed fighters were killed. The move comes after the jihadists fired a barrage of rockets at Israel, and ahead of Israeli elections on March 2.
News video: Israeli jets strike targets in Syria and Gaza

Israeli jets strike targets in Syria and Gaza 01:22

 An Israeli air strike in Damascus overnight killed two members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the militant group said on Monday. Libby Hogan reports.

Israeli strikes kill two in Syria after Palestinian rocket barrage

Israeli strikes kill two in Syria after Palestinian rocket barrageIsraeli aircraft struck the Islamic Jihad militant group in both the Gaza Strip and Syria, killing two fighters after the group fired a barrage of rockets at...
WorldNews

Israeli strikes kill two fighters in Syria following rocket barrage from Palestinian Territories

Israel has launched airstrikes in Syria in an escalation of hostilities with Islamic Jihad, after Israeli forces killed a militant on the border with Gaza.
SBS


