Protests, prayers in Indian capital ahead of Trump’s visit
Monday, 24 February 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — As President Donald Trump was being feted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the west Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday, Hindu nationalist and communist groups held pro and anti-U.S. street demonstrations in the capital. A group of Hindu nationalists held a prayer meeting where they put a vermilion mark […]
U.S. President Donald Trump faced the difficult pronunciation of several Indian names and a Hindi word during his first official visit to India. He missed a few, but the trip appeared to otherwise go..