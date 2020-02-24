Global  

Protests, prayers in Indian capital ahead of Trump’s visit

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — As President Donald Trump was being feted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the west Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday, Hindu nationalist and communist groups held pro and anti-U.S. street demonstrations in the capital. A group of Hindu nationalists held a prayer meeting where they put a vermilion mark […]
 Hundreds of supporters and opponents of the law in Jaffrabad clash for second day as Trump kicked off his India trip.

