Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king

WorldNews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to kingPrime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to Malaysia's king, his office said on Monday, amid talk of forming a new governing coalition. The fate of Malaysia's ruling coalition had been in doubt after surprise weekend talks between...
Recent related news from verified sources

Malaysia's king accepts PM Mahathir's resignation

Malaysia's king on Monday accepted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's resignation but asked him to stay on in the role until a new premier is appointed and a...
Reuters

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad resigns as prime minister

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad tendered his resignation to Malaysia's king on Monday while his political party quit the ruling alliance, in a shocking political...
CBC.ca

