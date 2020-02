PepsiCo buys Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery for $705 mln

BEIJING — PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery from local jujube maker Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd for $705 million, the companies said. The U.S. multinational food and beverage maker said the...

