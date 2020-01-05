Global  

Car drives into carnival crowd in German town

BBC News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Car drives into crowd during carnival procession in German town of Volkmarsen, injuring several people, police say
Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival

Several injured as car deliberately hits crowd at German carnival 00:44

 Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in Germany, police said.

More than 30 people injured after car drove into German carnival parade - Bild

More than 30 people have been injured after a car drove into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, German newspaper Bild said on Monday.
Reuters India

Car crashes into Carnival parade in German town of Volkmarsen, at least 30 people injured

No deaths have so far been reported after a vehicle drove into a parade in the small German town. Police said they have taken the driver into custody.
Deutsche Welle


