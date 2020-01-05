Car drives into carnival crowd in German town

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Car hits crowd of German tourists in Luttach, Italy — 6 dead Car hits crowd of German tourists in Luttach, Italy — 6 dead Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:21Published on January 5, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources More than 30 people injured after car drove into German carnival parade - Bild More than 30 people have been injured after a car drove into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, German newspaper Bild said on Monday.

Reuters India 1 hour ago



Car crashes into Carnival parade in German town of Volkmarsen, at least 30 people injured No deaths have so far been reported after a vehicle drove into a parade in the small German town. Police said they have taken the driver into custody.

Deutsche Welle 1 hour ago





Tweets about this