Coronavirus: Nikkei tumbles; 508 new cases in China, 60 in South Korea — live updates

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Fear over the coronavirus gripped Japan's Nikkei index as it opened on Tuesday, following another difficult day in Europe and Italy in particular. Get the latest developments here.
News video: Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000

Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 01:13

 Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic. 833 cases have...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Global Stock Markets Plunge After Surge In Reported Coronavirus Cases [Video]Global Stock Markets Plunge After Surge In Reported Coronavirus Cases

South Korea and Italy both saw spikes in reported coronavirus cases over the weekend.

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases [Video]U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone..

Recent related news from verified sources

As concern grows, China, South Korea report more virus cases

China and South Korea have reported more cases of a new viral illness that has been concentrated in North Asia
Newsday Also reported by •ReutersCBC.caRIA Nov.Belfast TelegraphTerra DailyRTTNews

Swiss Market Ends Lower Again

The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about the coronavirus outbreak escalated after new cases were...
RTTNews

