Coronavirus: Nikkei tumbles; 508 new cases in China, 60 in South Korea — live updates
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Fear over the coronavirus gripped Japan's Nikkei index as it opened on Tuesday, following another difficult day in Europe and Italy in particular. Get the latest developments here.
Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion of outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have brought about fears of a global pandemic. 833 cases have...
The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US.
This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
It also excludes anyone..