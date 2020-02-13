Global  

Hong Kong extends school suspension until April 20 to control spread of virus

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong has further extended the suspension of schools until at least April 20 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, authorities in the Asian financial hub said on Tuesday as cases of the disease surged outside China.
Philippine workers allowed to travel to Hong Kong, Macau amid virus fear

The Philippines on Tuesday allowed Filipino workers to travel to Hong Kong and Macau, relaxing the travel ban it imposed on China and its special administrative...
Reuters

Hong Kong volunteers make homemade masks to combat virus

HONG KONG (AP) — Volunteers from a Hong Kong theater group are turning their backstage skills to helping fight the new virus, sewing reusable protective face...
SeattlePI.com

