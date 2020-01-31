Global  

Trump: Supreme Court justices Sotomayor and Ginsberg should recuse themselves from cases involving him

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
"It's very obvious," Trump told reporters in India. "Justice Ginsburg should [recuse herself] because she went wild during the campaign."
Tumultuous week at Justice Department [Video]Tumultuous week at Justice Department

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has "the legal right" to interfere in criminal cases, capping a tumultuous week that raised questions about whether he is eroding the independence of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:28Published

Supreme Court Sets Date For Oral Arguments On Cases Relating To Trump Financial Records [Video]Supreme Court Sets Date For Oral Arguments On Cases Relating To Trump Financial Records

The Supreme Court announced a key date relating to cases involving President Trump's financial records.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:53Published


Trump Brazenly Calls on Liberal Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg, Sotomayor to Recuse on All His Personal and White House Cases

Mediaite

Sotomayor issues blistering dissent, says Republican-appointed justices have bias toward Trump administration

Mike Bloomberg threw his support behind Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor following her blistering dissent of the court's decision to allow the Trump...
FOXNews.com

nikoboyo

Nick RT @maggieNYT: The president demanded two justices recuse on matters related to him and misrepresented what one said. https://t.co/c7UwmL4O… 2 seconds ago

nananator1956

Angela Kaposta RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Trump says that he wants Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor to sit out any "Trump… 2 seconds ago

samikecin

Samik Parekh Breaking #FoxNews Alert : President Trump, departing India, accuses Supreme Court's Sotomayor of trying to 'shame'… https://t.co/LAHHzyXiF9 5 seconds ago

thequianafulton

Quiana Fulton RT @AuthorPMBarrett: By trying to undermine Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor (after attacking Judge Jackson in the Roger Stone case), Trump… 5 seconds ago

notrump57

Nancy L. Russell RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : President Trump, departing India, accuses Supreme Court's Sotomayor of trying to 'shame' justi… 13 seconds ago

oParasiteSingle

Clint David Samuel RT @TeaPainUSA: If any justices need to recuse, it’s Trump’s own appointees, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, especially after Kavanaugh warned of re… 17 seconds ago

pboud5515

Paul boudreau RT @peterbakernyt: Weighing in from India, Trump lashes out at two liberal Supreme Court justices and demands that they recuse themselves f… 18 seconds ago

MartyProust

Marta Ames RT @nytimes: Calling them biased, President Trump demanded that two Democratic-appointed Supreme Court justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth B… 20 seconds ago

