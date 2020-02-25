Global  

Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian Leader Ousted in Arab Spring, Dies at 91

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Mr. Mubarak, who had been likened to a modern-day pharaoh, was deposed in 2011 by the popular unrest in the Arab world that came to be called the Arab Spring.
News video: Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91

Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91 01:26

 The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed reports.

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91 [Video]Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91

Egyptian state TV has said the country’s former president Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at the age of 91.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Egypt state TV: Ex-President Mubarak has died at 91

CAIRO (AP) — Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian leader who for nearly 30 years was the resolute face of stability in the Middle East, died on Tuesday, the country’s...
Ex-Prez Mubarak has died at 91: Egypt state TV

Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian leader who for nearly 30 years was the resolute face of stability in the Middle East, died on Tuesday, the country's state TV said,...
