Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian Leader Ousted in Arab Spring, Dies at 91
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Mr. Mubarak, who had been likened to a modern-day pharaoh, was deposed in 2011 by the popular unrest in the Arab world that came to be called the Arab Spring.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by the Arab Spring, dies at 91
The Egyptian Presidency has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday following death of the country's former President Hosni Mubarak, who has died at the age of 91. Adam Reed..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:27Published
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91
Egyptian state TV has said the country’s former president Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at the age of 91.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
