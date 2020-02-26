Monahan, Backlund score 2G each, Flames beat Bruins 5-2

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BOSTON (AP) — Sean Monahan scored a pair of goals 1:12 apart in the second period and the Calgary Flames beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Tuesday night. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists for the Flames and Erik Gustafsson picked up an assist in his debut for Calgary after coming over in


