Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Monahan, Backlund score 2G each, Flames beat Bruins 5-2

Monahan, Backlund score 2G each, Flames beat Bruins 5-2

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Sean Monahan scored a pair of goals 1:12 apart in the second period and the Calgary Flames beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Tuesday night. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists for the Flames and Erik Gustafsson picked up an assist in his debut for Calgary after coming over in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Monahan, Backlund score 2G each, Flames beat Bruins 5-2

Monahan, Backlund score 2G each, Flames beat Bruins 5-2Sean Monahan scored a pair of goals 1:12 apart in the second period and the Calgary Flames beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Tuesday night
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

660NEWS

660 NEWS Calgary Sean Monahan scored a pair of goals 1:12 apart in the second period and the Calgary Flames beat the Boston Bruins 5… https://t.co/j0oGEFrY3Q 20 minutes ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Monahan, Backlund score 2G each, Flames beat Bruins 5-2 https://t.co/rtbS5jsova 28 minutes ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Monahan, Backlund score 2G each, Flames beat Bruins 5-2 https://t.co/23AKLgHflN 28 minutes ago

RedDeerAdvocate

Red Deer Advocate Monahan, Backlund score 2G each, Flames beat Bruins 5-2 https://t.co/ReDO418lMr 29 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Monahan, Backlund score 2G each, Flames beat Bruins 5-2 https://t.co/Kp6cg2j8G7 45 minutes ago

wbzsports

WBZ Boston Sports RT @wbz: Monahan, Backlund Score 2G Each, Flames Beat Bruins 5-2 https://t.co/CJB5jOXu1u 53 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Monahan, Backlund Score 2G Each, Flames Beat Bruins 5-2 https://t.co/CJB5jOXu1u 53 minutes ago

aDFWTaxiCab

Dallas Taxi Cab "Monahan, Backlund Score 2G Each, Flames Beat Bruins 5-2" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/O8GUgb2XsP 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.