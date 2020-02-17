Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kim Beazley offers Bloomberg impromptu campaign wisdom on Bernie Sanders poll bounce

Kim Beazley offers Bloomberg impromptu campaign wisdom on Bernie Sanders poll bounce

The Age Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Former Australian ambassador to the US Kim Beazley has offered some advice to the presidential campaign of billionaire Michael Bloomberg at a lunch in Perth.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Presidential Candidates Back On Campaign Trail After Trading Barbs At Debate [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidates Back On Campaign Trail After Trading Barbs At Debate

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports how the candidates are picking up where they left off before the fiery debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published

Bloomberg Feels The Heat During Democratic President Candidates Debate [Video]Bloomberg Feels The Heat During Democratic President Candidates Debate

Laura Podesta reports former New York City Mayor and Billionaire Michael Bloomberg faced repeated attacks.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg scorches Sanders with video on ‘Bernie Bros’ threats

Michael Bloomberg and his campaign fired back at Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with a scathing video on his fervent supporters after the democratic socialist...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNewsMediaiteReuters

Michael Bloomberg slammed for ‘homophobic’ tweets saying Bernie Sanders has the hots for Vladimir Putin

Michael Bloomberg sparred with Bernie Sanders in a rather bizarre way Sunday after the billionaire’s campaign team sent out parody tweets that some users...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

jmwhite2

💧 Mark White I reckon the rot really started for the Australian Labor Party when this pompous windbag, who didn't have the ticke… https://t.co/fXjRXHaqU8 11 minutes ago

ActNowOnClimate

ALWAYS refute LNP lies immediately IfDemocrats want the votes of those independent voters who despise elites like Joe Biden+other neoliberals,Bernie i… https://t.co/bw75uLmU3n 20 minutes ago

MSMWatchdog2013

Not a Canberra Bubbler 🌲🌏🌲 RT @smh: "If I was Bloomberg, after the performance the other day, I'd be putting out an ad saying 'here's a picture of Sanders on his hone… 21 minutes ago

nathanhondros

Nathan Hondros RT @ceda_news: At CEDA's #EPO2020 event in #Perth WA Governor and former Australian ambassador to the US Kim Beazley offered billionaire Mi… 37 minutes ago

ceda_news

CEDA RT @nathanhondros: Kim Beazley offers Bloomberg impromptu campaign wisdom on Bernie Sanders poll bounce: "If I was Bloomberg, after the per… 38 minutes ago

ceda_news

CEDA At CEDA's #EPO2020 event in #Perth WA Governor and former Australian ambassador to the US Kim Beazley offered billi… https://t.co/n6BRjGFBEW 38 minutes ago

proudlittlegoat

blerp Yes, let’s hear what the guy who is eminently qualified at losing has to say about winning... https://t.co/SHJRA7SCPx 43 minutes ago

SFynmore

scott @TheRickWilson appears our ex ambassador has similar ideas to you https://t.co/8XWN1QFoSV 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.