💧 Mark White I reckon the rot really started for the Australian Labor Party when this pompous windbag, who didn't have the ticke… https://t.co/fXjRXHaqU8 11 minutes ago

ALWAYS refute LNP lies immediately IfDemocrats want the votes of those independent voters who despise elites like Joe Biden+other neoliberals,Bernie i… https://t.co/bw75uLmU3n 20 minutes ago

Not a Canberra Bubbler 🌲🌏🌲 RT @smh: "If I was Bloomberg, after the performance the other day, I'd be putting out an ad saying 'here's a picture of Sanders on his hone… 21 minutes ago

Nathan Hondros RT @ceda_news: At CEDA's #EPO2020 event in #Perth WA Governor and former Australian ambassador to the US Kim Beazley offered billionaire Mi… 37 minutes ago

CEDA RT @nathanhondros: Kim Beazley offers Bloomberg impromptu campaign wisdom on Bernie Sanders poll bounce: "If I was Bloomberg, after the per… 38 minutes ago

CEDA At CEDA's #EPO2020 event in #Perth WA Governor and former Australian ambassador to the US Kim Beazley offered billi… https://t.co/n6BRjGFBEW 38 minutes ago

blerp Yes, let’s hear what the guy who is eminently qualified at losing has to say about winning... https://t.co/SHJRA7SCPx 43 minutes ago