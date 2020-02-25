Global  

Democrats race to slow Sanders’ momentum in South Carolina debate

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Democrats race to slow Sanders’ momentum in South Carolina debateCHARLESTON, S.C. — Bernie Sanders faced a barrage of attacks Tuesday as his Democratic rivals aggressively tried to slow his ascent in the polls, fearing this could be the last chance to halt his momentum before he builds an impregnable delegate lead in the race for the party’s presidential nomination. Also in the crosshairs was former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was seeking a moment of redemption after a brutal debate performance last week but was on the receiving end of sharp barbs from everyone else on the stage during another shaky appearance. The seven candidates tore into each other throughout the messy debate with a ferocity that rivaled last week’s...
 Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests. Jonah Green reports.

Bernie and the billionaires field brickbats at Democrats' debate

Sanders had some company, including Bloomberg, in dodging arrows from Democrats onstage at the South Carolina debate.
Desperate Democrats Brawl in Chaotic South Carolina Debate


