Virgin Galactic reports high interest in its space flights

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Virgin Galactic reports high interest in its space flightsLOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic has received nearly 8,000 online reservations of interest since its first successful test flight into space 14 months ago, the company said Tuesday as it nears commercial operation and prepares to reopen ticket sales. Virgin Galactic already had more than 600 firm reservations that were taken from customers in 60 countries until the December 2018 flight, when it closed down ticket sales. The company said that on Wednesday it will begin a process called “One Small Step” that will allow those online...
 Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic has already sold tickets to more than 600 people from 60 countries to fly to space.

